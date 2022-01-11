Last Updated:

Virat Kohli Misses Out On 71st Century Vs SA; Emotional Fans Say '79 Of The Finest Runs'

Virat Kohli was caught behind off the bowling of South Africa's Kagiso Rabada who managed to snare the big wicket on Day 1 of the 3rd IND vs SA Test.

Ananya Varma
Virat Kohli

Image: BCCI/Twitter


The prolonged wait for a century from Virat Kohli seems to continue. Heartbreak hit cricket enthusiasts in India after Test skipper Kohli fell at 79 runs on Day 1 of the 3rd India vs South Africa Test. The batter was caught behind off the bowling of South Africa's premier pacer Kagiso Rabada who managed to snare the big wicket.

The disappointment came on a day when Kohli powered through his innings upon his return to the playing XI for the third Test match against the Proteas. Battling the tough conditions at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, the skipper scored a fine half-century for the visitors taking 159 deliveries to record his maiden half-century. 

Hope then ignited amongst Indian fans who longed to see Kohli's century, a wait that has been going on since November 2019. With the fall of his wicket, it was evident that the anticipation for what would have been Virat Kohli's 71st hundred would last longer/ 

Netizens react after Virat Kohli misses century

Despite the heartbreak, fans lauded Virat Kohli for what they called one of his finest, most composed, and well-accelerated innings. Several netizens took to Twitter to state that an innings like the one played by Kohli at Cape Town was no less than scoring a hundred. Others highlighted why batting with the tail was difficult and how the Test Captain still managed to power through.

The Test series is currently levelled at 1-1. While  India took a 1-0 lead by winning the opening Test at Centurion, South Africa won the second Test at Johannesburg. Skipper Virat Kohli missed the Wanderers Test due to a back spasm, however, he was back to the net session on Sunday. On Day 1 of the 3rd Test, India has been bowled out for 223.

