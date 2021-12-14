Last Updated:

IND Vs SA: Fans Sense 'clear Rift' After Ex-skipper Virat Kohli Likely To Skip ODI Series

Sources in the know of developments confirmed that Virat Kohli has indeed asked the cricket board for a small break in January next year.

The Virat Kohli - Rohit Sharma captaincy saga continue to bring in new angles and new twists owing to which fans have started to raise concerns over a possible rift inside the dressing room. Rohit Sharma was recently handed the ODI captaincy and was promoted to vice-captain in the Test team. However, the newly inducted ODI skipper on Monday was ruled out of the Test series due to a hamstring injury, whereas recent reports suggested Virat Kohli has made himself unavailable for the India vs South Africa ODI series.

Speculations regarding a possible rift are gaining momentum following the recent turn of events starting with Virat Kohli being stripped of his ODI captaincy by the BCCI. The change in ODI captaincy prior to the India vs South Africa ODI series has not gone down well with the cricket fraternity, especially with the way BCCI has handled the matter.

It was reported that Virat Kohli was given 48 hours to step down from the ODI captaincy, however, the BCCI had to forcefully hand over reigns to Rohit Sharma after there was no response from the Test skipper. The announcement regarding the change in captaincy did not see any explanation from BCCI  nor any comments were made by either Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli.

India vs South Africa ODI Series: Fans react to ViratKohli missing the series 

Why is Virat Kohli missing out on the India vs South Africa ODI series?

Sources in the know of developments confirmed to ANI that Kohli has indeed requested the board for a small break in January next year.

"Yes, Kohli has asked for a small break in January to spend some time with his family. It effectively means that he would miss the ODI series against South Africa," 

