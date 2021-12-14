IND Vs SA: Fans Sense 'clear Rift' After Ex-skipper Virat Kohli Likely To Skip ODI Series

The Virat Kohli - Rohit Sharma captaincy saga continue to bring in new angles and new twists owing to which fans have started to raise concerns over a possible rift inside the dressing room. Rohit Sharma was recently handed the ODI captaincy and was promoted to vice-captain in the Test team. However, the newly inducted ODI skipper on Monday was ruled out of the Test series due to a hamstring injury, whereas recent reports suggested Virat Kohli has made himself unavailable for the India vs South Africa ODI series.

Speculations regarding a possible rift are gaining momentum following the recent turn of events starting with Virat Kohli being stripped of his ODI captaincy by the BCCI. The change in ODI captaincy prior to the India vs South Africa ODI series has not gone down well with the cricket fraternity, especially with the way BCCI has handled the matter.

It was reported that Virat Kohli was given 48 hours to step down from the ODI captaincy, however, the BCCI had to forcefully hand over reigns to Rohit Sharma after there was no response from the Test skipper. The announcement regarding the change in captaincy did not see any explanation from BCCI nor any comments were made by either Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli.

India vs South Africa ODI Series: Fans react to ViratKohli missing the series

With the kind of leave applications, it seems Rohit & Virat are working in IT companies and preparing for CAT next month. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) December 14, 2021

If Virat Kohli has decided to take some time off for his family then I think we all should respect his decision. Family is important for everyone & He knows what He is doing.



In last 10 years of his career, He has hardly taken a break from International Cricket be it any format. — #SHEKHAWAT👑 (@Shekaw014) December 14, 2021

I don't believe that rifts exist between Kohli and Rohit. But each time I read a BCCI source saying there is no rift between the two, I tend to believe that something is wrong b/w them. — 14 Dec 2021 (@NipBackers) December 14, 2021

The drift between Virat and Rohit is now way too evident.

Sadly, this rift is brought to you by BCCI. — Dharmil Shah (@DharmilShah22) December 14, 2021

Why is Virat Kohli missing out on the India vs South Africa ODI series?

Sources in the know of developments confirmed to ANI that Kohli has indeed requested the board for a small break in January next year.

"Yes, Kohli has asked for a small break in January to spend some time with his family. It effectively means that he would miss the ODI series against South Africa,"

