IND Vs SA: Fans Target Rahane And Pujara After Another Poor Performance In 3rd Test

Following another disappointing display from Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara with the bat in the third and final India vs South Africa Test, netizens are revealing their frustrations on social media.

Pujara was dismissed for just nine runs by Marco Jensen before Kagiso Rabada dismissed Rahane for just one run. While captain Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant seem to have steadied the ship at the time of lunch break on Day 3, having scored 28 and 41 runs respectively, India could have been in trouble if no partnership was formed after the poor performances of Rahane and Pujara.

Netizens reveal their frustrations against Rahane and Pujara

One netizen seemed so unhappy with Ajinkya Rahane's performance that they took to their Twitter account to mock the 33-year old. The fan put up a meme that explained how various batters could be dismissed. As per the tweet, one must just 'bowl' to get Rahane dismissed, thereby explaining the disastrous performances from the Indian batter in recent times.

In loving memory of Ajinkya Rahane pic.twitter.com/VEmiaIEOHy — maelstrom (@originalmiks) January 13, 2022

Another social media user predicted that following another disappointing performance from Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, this could very well be their farewell match.

Farewell match of Rahane and Pujara, gotta win for them. — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) January 13, 2022

One other fan put up a meme, requesting the two Indian batters to 'play well in at least one game.'

Meanwhile, several other reactions can be seen below.

Kohli: We will win the test series in south africa



Pujara & Rahane: pic.twitter.com/uyBixbL23g — Sayan (@Tweets_by_Sayan) January 13, 2022

Another Failure for Rahane and Pujara.

Has Rahane Played his last innings? — Cricket fan Girl (@AfshaCricket) January 13, 2022

IND vs SA 3rd Test first innings review

After batting first, Team India put up 223 runs in the first innings, with captain Virat Kohli leading from the front. The skipper smacked 79 runs in 201 deliveries, an inning that included 12 boundaries and a six. Cheteshwar Pujara ended as the team's second-highest scorer in the first innings, having hit 43 runs off 77 balls.

In reply, South Africa only managed to score 210 runs in the first innings, thereby giving India a lead of 13 runs. Keegan Petersen ended as the team's top run-getter, having scored 72 runs off 166 balls, an inning that included nine boundaries. Meanwhile, Keshav Maharaj (25), Rassie van der Dussen (21) and Temba Bavuma (28) contributed with cameos to help the Proteas finish their innings with a reasonable total.

With still more than two days of play remaining in final India vs South Africa Test, it promises to be a cracking contest.

(Image: PTI)