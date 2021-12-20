IND Vs SA: Former Chief Selector Leaves Out Veteran Pacer From His Playing XI For 1st Test

With the India vs South Africa series set to commence in less than a week, fans are excited to see the playing XI decided by the Men in Blue.

Ahead of the three-match Test series, former India chief selector MSK Prasad believes that the team should opt for a younger pacer because of his exceptional form.

India vs South Africa: Prasad gives his take on playing 11, leaves out veteran pacer

MSK Prasad believes rising talent Mohamed Siraj will be given the nod ahead of veteran pacer Ishant Sharma. While speaking to PTI, the former India chief selector said, "I think Shardul Thakur is the best choice if they go in with five bowlers as he also gives the option of a steady No.7 batter, and we also have Ravichandran Ashwin. Four bowlers in this line-up are now confirmed if all fit -- Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj. I don't think Ishant will be considered ahead of Siraj on current form."

It is possible that Team India pick Siraj over Ishant as the former replaced the latter in second India vs New Zealand Test match due to the 33-year old's poor performance. Ishant failed to pick up a wicket in the first Test, while Siraj stepped up and picked three wickets in the second Test. As a result, it may indeed be difficult to leave out the 27-year old based on current form.

India vs South Africa schedule

India vs South Africa 1st Test match-

Date: 26 December - 30 December 2021

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Starting time: 01:30 PM IST

India vs South Africa 2nd Test match-

Date: 3 January - 7 January 2022

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Starting time: 01:30 PM IST

India vs South Africa 3rd Test match-

Date: 11 January - 15 January 2022

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

India vs South Africa squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul (vc), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma(vc), Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen. Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier