IND Vs SA: Former EPL Striker Excited For 'Big Boss' Virat Kohli's Return For Test Series

Yannick Bolasie, a former Everton winger who is a big fan of cricket and especially Virat Kohli, took to Twitter on Thursday to respond to a post published by the Indian captain. Bolasie responded in the comments section of a post published by Kohli on Thursday, in which the top-order batsman is seen preparing in the nets ahead of the first Test against South Africa. While responding to Kohli's tweet, Bolasie remarked, "Big boss is back." In the pictures, Kohli can be seen grinding it out in the nets as well as practising for slip catches alongside Cheteshwar Pujara.

Big boss is back 💪🏿💯 — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) December 23, 2021

Earlier this month, Bolasie had commented on Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya's post about his exit from Mumbai Indians ahead of the upcoming IPL mega auction. In Hardik's emotional post on Twitter, Bolasie wrote, "What a player". Late last month, while responding to fan on social media, Bolasie had dubbed Virat Kohli the greatest of all time, ranking him alongside Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

Virat Kohli is currently in South Africa, where he is preparing for the upcoming Tests against the Proteas. Kohli was recently involved in a tussle with the BCCI after he was asked to step down as India's ODI captain. Kohli said in a press conference before leaving for Johannesburg that he was informed about the change in ODI captaincy just one and a half hours before the team selection for the South Africa series.

India's tour of South Africa

The Kohli-led side is slated to play a three-match Test series followed by as many one-day internationals beginning December 26. The first Test match is scheduled to be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The second Test match will be played at the Wanderers in Johannesburg and the third and final Test match of the series will be held at Cape Town's Newlands Cricket Ground.

India's squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

South Africa's squad: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, LungiNgidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Peterson, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.

Image: IndianCricketTeam/Twitter