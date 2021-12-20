IND Vs SA: Former Opener Names India's New ODI Vice-captain; 'things Are Changing'

Former Indian cricketer and well-known broadcaster, Aakash Chopra has named his choice for the new vice-captain of the Indian cricket team. Chopra took to his official Koo account on Saturday and expressed his thoughts about KL Rahul being appointed as Test skipper Virat Kohli’s deputy in the absence of designated vice-captain Rohit Sharma from the three-match Test series against South Africa. Further in the video, Chopra also added that Rahul will be also named as the ODI vice-captain of the ‘Men In Blue’.

Shedding his views after Rahul was appointed as the Test vice-captain, Aakash Chopra said, “KL Rahul has been appointed as the vice-captain. Rahul Dravid is the coach, Rohit is the skipper in ODIs, I think KL Rahul will be also appointed as the ODI vice-captain alongside the role in Test cricket”. Chopra said that looking at the current squad, it will be tough for Ajinkya Rahane to find a place in the playing XI for the first Test match against the Proteas.

Aakash Chopra's views on Rahane

Rahane was the skipper of the team during the 1st Test match against New Zealand at Kanpur and now may not find a place in the squad. Explaining the same, Chopra said, “Rahane led India in the Kanpur Test, but now he is not even the vice-captain. Things are changing, that is what is happening in Indian cricket right now".

Before Team India left for their tour of South Africa, India's Test skipper Virat Kohli made many notable revelations about the Indian team, that left Indian cricket in a state of controversy. Kohli appeared in the press conference days after he was sacked from the ODI captaincy of the national cricket team. Rohit Sharma replaced Kohli as the ODI skipper, while Aakash Chopra also spoke about the Kohli vs BCCI saga in a video posted on his Koo account.

India's tour of South Africa 2021/22

India are due to face South Africa in the three-match Test series, followed by the three-match ODI series. While Kohli leads the team in Tests, Rohit will join and lead India in the ODIs. The first Test match will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, starting from December 26.

India's squad for Test series: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul (vc), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

