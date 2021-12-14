IND Vs SA: Gambhir Opines On New Vice-skipper Rohit Sharma Missing South Africa Tests

The Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) announced on Monday that Team India Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma will miss India’s upcoming three-Test series against South Africa, as he suffered a left hamstring injury during a training session in Mumbai on Monday. As soon as the development came to light, cricket enthusiasts were quick to speculate the absence of Rohit is due to a possible rift between him and the Test skipper Virat Kohli, who was recently sacked and replaced by Rohit as the ODI skipper of India. Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir also expressed his thoughts about Rohit missing the Test series and labeled it as a massive blow for Team India.

What did Gautam Gambhir say about Rohit Sharma?

Opining on the matter, Gambhir said, “It’s a big blow for India and the way he batted in England, he would have like to go, South Africa, as he wouldn’t want to miss a Test while being in good form. He was just appointed as a vice-captain so it’s a massive blow”. BCCI also announced on Monday that India A skipper Priyank Panchal will replace Rohit in the Test squad. Putting out his views about Panchal, Gambhir further added that it would be a great opportunity for the youngster to make his country proud.

India vs South Africa series to begin on December 26

India will tour South Africa for a three-match Test series, followed by a three-match ODI series and a four-match T20I series. The first Test is scheduled to start at the SuperSport Park in centurion from December 26, while the second Test starts on January 3rd at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. The third Test would be held from January 11 to 15 at Newlands in Cape Town, before the cricketing action shifts to the ODI format of the game.

India's squad for three-match Test series against South Africa-

India’s Full Test squad: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

