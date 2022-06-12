IND Vs SA: How Could Rishabh Pant-led Team India Get Back To Winning Ways In 2nd T20I?

The India vs South Africa, 5-match T20I series kicked off on Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, with the visitors winning the 1st T20I by seven wickets. The Rishabh Pant-led Team India started off the match by setting a strong target of 212 runs in the first innings before a poor bowling performance from them saw David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen earn the victory for South Africa. Having returned with a loss on his captaincy debut for India, Pant will be looking to script a comeback for the Men in Blue during the 2nd T20I.

Know how Team India can return to winning ways in the IND vs SA, 2nd T20I

The Indian squad will face the Proteas in the 2nd T20I at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday and there are plenty of boxes that need to be checked off. One of the main reasons behind India’s poor bowling show was their lead bowlers leaking away too many runs. Wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the purple cap holder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and the fact that he bowled only 2.1 overs in the 1st T20I certainly was one of the reasons why India failed to defend the total.

While Chahal leaked 26 runs in the 13 balls he bowled, skipper Pant will be looking to give him his full quota of overs, since he had an economy rate of 7.75 and a total of 27 wickets in the 17 games he played for RR in IPL 2022. Another reason behind India’s loss on Thursday was allrounder Axar Patel’s form as he returned with the figures of 1/40 in 4 overs. Patel could be replaced with Ravi Bishnoi for the 2nd T20I at Cuttack, which could give India, an edge over the Proteas.

Uphill task for India's pace attack

India’s pace bowling unit, comprising Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Hardik Pandya, and Harshal Patel also gave away many runs in the 1st T20I. Out of the four, Avesh gave away 35 runs in 4 overs but failed to pick any wickets, while Harshal and Bhuvneshwar, returned with individual figures of 1/43 in their quota of four overs. In order to strengthen the pace unit, skipper Pant and the team management might give Umran Malik a chance to feature in the playing XI.

Will Umran Malik make his international debut?

Umran stormed into the Indian T20I squad against South Africa, courtesy of his brilliant performance in the IPL 2022. He bowled constantly over the speed of 150 kmph and also delivered the second fastest ball of the season, bowling at the pace of 157 kmph. The fact that he was the highest wicket-taker for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) with 22 wickets in 14 games, could also act in his favour and land him his international debut. Having said that, Pant and co. have to continue batting well and improve their bowling show, if they wish to return to the winning ways at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

(Image: bcci.tv)