IND Vs SA: If Rohit Sharma Fails To Recover From Injury, Who Will Lead India In ODI Series

While Virat Kohli will be heading to South Africa for the upcoming three-match Test series without his deputy Rohit Sharma as the Hitman has picked up an injury, there is also doubt over his participation in the three-match ODI series that is slated to start after the Test series. It is expected to be the first ODI series as captain for Rohit but his injury could play spoilsport and limit him from travelling to South Africa for the ODI series. If he does miss the India vs South Africa ODI series then the question begs as to whom will take over as captain in his absence?

BCCI had released a statement saying that Rohit Sharma had sustained a left hamstring injury during a training session in Mumbai and that India-A opener Priyank Panchal will be his replacement. While everyone will be hoping he can make a recovery in time to captain the ODI squad for the three series against South Africa, take a look at the possible captaincy candidates for Team India's ODI squad.

India vs South Africa: Possible Team India captaincy candidates

KL Rahul

He is probably the number one candidate to replace Sharma as captain in his absence. KL Rahul is also the favourite to become Sharma's deputy for both the T20I and ODI sides. He is a regular in the white-ball teams and there is little doubt over his leadership capabilities. He had captained the Punjab Kings side admirably, is a regular in all formats of the game, and more importantly he is one of the most consistent players for Team India.

Rishabh Pant

Pant's name has been thrown around when possible future captains for the national team come up. He led the Delhi Capitals to the playoffs in the absence of Shreyas Iyer and did so while performing well. He could make a good captain for Team India's ODI side if given the chance.

Shreyas Iyer

Has led the Delhi Capitals very well over the past few years except this year because he picked up an injury. He has all the leadership skills needed to lead the Indian ODI squad if he is asked to step up. His recent performance against New Zealand in the first Test match also showed that he can perform under immense pressure.

Image: @BCCI/Twitter/t20worldcup.com/ICC