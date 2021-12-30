IND Vs SA: Incredible Detail That Makes Jasprit Bumrah's Display On Day 4 More Spectacular

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Thursday shone with the ball yet again as he struck towards the end of Day 4 to pick two back-to-back wickets for India and put the visiting side under commanding position in the first Test match against South Africa. Bumrah bowled two sensational deliveries to dismiss South African batter Rassie van der Dussen and nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj for 11 and 8 runs, respectively. Let's take a look at a small detail that makes the two dismissals even more special.

In the 36th over, Bumrah dismissed van der Dussen with a good-length delivery around off-stump that came back in to unseat the off bail while the leg bail remained in place. Meanwhile, Bumrah threw Maharaj out with a spectacular yorker that only dislodged the leg bail, leaving the off bail seated. The incredible detail was highlighted on social media by cricket enthusiasts, who hailed the Indian pacer for producing an incredible spell to help put visitors in the driver's seat.

India vs South Africa, 1st Test

As far as the ongoing first Test match between India and South Africa is concerned, the Virat Kohli-led side is on the verge of creating history by becoming the first Indian side to win a Test match in Centurion. India needs three more wickets to win the first Test match at SuperSport Park, while the hosts require 123 runs in 73 overs to win the game.

Earlier in the game, India won the toss and elected to bat first against the Proteas. India posted a total of 327 runs in the first innings courtesy of a brilliant 123-run knock from KL Rahul. Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane also contributed by making 60, 35, and 48 runs, respectively. Lungi Ngidi picked six wickets for South Africa in the first innings. South Africa, on the other hand, were bowled out for 197 runs in their first innings.

India then scored 174 runs in the third innings to post a target of 305 runs for South Africa. With the victory, the present Indian squad will become the first Indian senior men's team to register a Test win in Centuion.

Image: @cricketjunkie/Twitter