IND Vs SA: India To Occupy 'home Team' Dressing Room At Centurion; Ashwin Explains Why

The South African cricket team has given up its comparably larger dressing room, apparently as a show of appreciation for the Indian team's efforts in coming to the country for a bilateral series despite the Omicron threat.

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who is a part of the Indian Test squad, took to his official YouTube channel on Friday to share a video, where he gave a detailed tour of the SuperSport Park, the venue for the first Test match between India and South Africa.

'It's really nice gesture by the hosts'

In his video, Ashwin explained why the Indian team has been given the home dressing room this time around. Ashwin said that the visiting Indian team has been given the home dressing room by South Africa, a gesture he said was probably a recognition for the Men in Blue's to travel to the country despite the Omicron spread. It's worth noting that the home dressing rooms in SENA countries are usually larger than the ones assigned to the touring team.

"This is the South African dressing room," Ashwin said, pointing to the area. "They haven't yet arrived at the bubble. The surprise is that this dressing room is usually given to us (away team) but this time we have been given the home team's dressing room, probably recognising the efforts of our team to travel abroad despite the Omicron scare. It's a really nice gesture by the hosts. True to Indian saying 'Atithi Devo Bhava', they have sacrificed their comfort to have us seated on the other side (home dressing room)," Ashwin said in the video.

Although India are yet to announce the starting XI for the first Test match, Ashwin could likely play the Boxing Day game in Centurion, beginning December 26, given his form.

Ashwin is currently at the peak of his powers, having already picked 52 wickets in 8 matches this year. Ashwin is on top of the list of bowlers with the most Test wickets in the current calendar year. Most recently, the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer surpassed the legendary Harbhajan Singh to become India's third-highest wicket-taker in Tests.

India's squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

Image: RaviAshwin/YouTube