IND Vs SA: India Wins Toss & Bats First, Rahane Gets The Nod For Boxing Day Test Squad

The first Test match of the three-match series between India and South Africa is currently taking place in Centurion, where the Virat Kohli-led side won the toss and elected to bat first. Shreyas Iyer, who was touted to make his third Test appearance for Team India has been left out by the team management in order to give Ajinkya Rahane in what could be his last chance to play the longest format for the country. Hanuma Vihari, who was sent to South Africa before the series to acclimatise, has also been left out of the playing XI.

Mayank Agarwal has been given the opportunity to open the innings alongside KL Rahul in absence of regular opener Rohit Sharma, who was ruled out due to injury concerns. Meaning, all-rounder Shardul Thakur received his fifth Test cap for India. Jasprit Bumrah, who made his Test debut in South Africa, along with Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, and Ravichandran Ashwin complete the bowling attack for India for the Boxing Day Test.

A look at our Playing XI for the 1st Test.#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/DDACnaXiK8 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 26, 2021

India vs South Africa: Playing XIs

India's Playing XI: KL Rahul (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa's Playing XI: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Quinton de Kock, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi.

