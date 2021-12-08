Last Updated:

IND Vs SA: Internet Erupts As Rohit Sharma Replaces Kohli As Team India's ODI Skipper

The news of Rohit Sharma replacing Virat Kohli as the Indian cricket team's ODI captain has put the internet into a frenzy as this took everyone by surprise.

On Wednesday evening, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have selected their 18-member squad for the Test matches. And in a surprise move, the BCCI has announced that going forward Rohit Sharma will lead Team India in the ODI and T20I formats ahead of Virat Kohli. The news has put the internet into a frenzy as this took everyone by surprise. Most of the people were happy for Rohit Sharma while the others were hoping that Kohli could now just concentrate on his performances and the longest format of the game.

Though some fans were sceptical about the move with one pointing out that split captaincy might not be such a good idea while another said that it is not fair on Kohli that he be removed from ODI captaincy despite having such an exemplary record. However, we all eagerly await to see Rohit Sharma as skipper and what changes he brings about.

India's Test Squad for the tour of South Africa

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma(vc), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj.

Stand by players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

Players missing from the squad

There were some players who were missing from the squad list and the BCCI has given their reasons as to why sighting that Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel and Rahul Chahar were unavailable for selection because of injuries.

Schedule for India's tour of South Africa: Test Matches

The three Test matches were scheduled to start December 17 however, after considering the risks and health of the players on priority because of the 'Omicron' COVID-19 variant, the BCCI decided to postpone the tour to start from December 26, 2021, till January 15, 2022.

Date Match Venue
December 26 - December 30, 2021 1st Test SuperSport Park, Centurion
January 3 - January 7, 2022 2nd Test Wanderers, Johannesburg
January 11 - January 15, 2022 3rd Test Newlands, Cape Town

