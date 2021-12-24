IND Vs SA: KL Rahul Jokes He Has Begun Getting 'grey Hair' Because Of IPL Captaincy; WATCH

After being named as Team India's vice-captain for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa, KL Rahul joked that the IPL captaincy has resulted in him getting some 'grey hair.' Rahul was appointed as Virat Kohli's deputy after Rohit Sharma is sidelined for this series due to a hamstring injury.

The 29-year old has tirelessly led the Punjab Kings team since taking over the role in the 2020 edition of the tournament. Rahul could be seen having some humour alongside Mayank Agarwal ahead of the India vs South Africa Test series. The two batters discussed at length about sharing the Indian dressing room and their opinion about newly-elected head coach Rahul Dravid.

KL Rahul jokes he has been getting grey hair

In an interview posted by BCCI on their official Twitter handle, KL Rahul tells Mayank Agarwal, "I have started getting a few (grey hair). I think that is from the IPL captaincy, not the responsibility here. But if it comes I will be happy. Getting such a huge responsibility and having the honour to be the vice-captain of the Indian team, anyone would take that. No one would really worry about the grey hair." On hearing the 29-year old's remarks, Agarwal can be seen having a laugh in the background.

From playing domestic cricket to donning the whites for #TeamIndia together, the batting duo has come a long way. 👏 ☺️@28anand tracks the journey of @klrahul11 & @mayankcricket as they gear up for the SA challenge. 👍👍 #SAvIND



Full interview🎥 🔽https://t.co/0BcVvjOG8X pic.twitter.com/gcfDxbCFDe — BCCI (@BCCI) December 24, 2021

While KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are expected to open the batting in the upcoming India vs South Africa series, the two will not feature alongside each other for the Punjab Kings. This is because Agarwal was retained by the franchise, whereas Rahul parted ways ahead of the mega auction. Meanwhile, the Punjab team also retained Arshdeep Singh.

While they will not feature alongside each other for the Punjab Kings, KL Rahul hopes that the duo can put up a solid opening stance in the first IND vs SA Test match, scheduled to commence live on Boxing Day. "Hopefully me and you (Mayank) can go out there on the 26th of December and get our team off to a great start and have a great series."

IND vs SA squads

India: Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul (VC), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa: Dean Elgar (C), Temba Bavuma(VC), Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen. Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.

(Image: Twitter@BCCI)