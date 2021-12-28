IND Vs SA: Kohli Says 'finally The Rock Has Come Back'; Here's Who He Was Referring To

"Finally, 'The Rock' has come back," Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli was heard saying during the ongoing India vs South Africa 1st Test as Jasprit Bumrah returned back to the field and got ready to bowl after having left the pitch earlier during the day after he awkwardly landed on his ankle and suffered a sprain.

The dialogue is famous among the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) circle and was used by WWE star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson when he made a comeback to the arena in 2011 after an eight-year hiatus.

Virat Kohli said "Finally the rock has come back" - when Bumrah came back to the bowl. — imarpit (@imarpit23) December 28, 2021

The Indian speedster picked up a wicket early on, dismissing South African skipped, Dean Elgar, who was caught behind by Rishabh Pant. Jasprit Bumrah later returned to finish things off by picking the final wicket of Keshav Maharaj caught by Ajinkya Rahane at third man.

IND vs SA: India lead by 146 runs after end of play on Day 3

After being at 278 runs for the loss of just three wickets, Team India faced a batting collapse being bowled out for just 327 runs. Opener KL Rahul scored a fantastic century (123 runs) while Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane contributed scores of 60, 35 and 48 runs, respectively.

Coming into bat South Africa were unable to create an impact and were left reeling at 32/4 with Dean Elgar, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen falling early. Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock tried to steady the shop but they weren't able to create a great impact and were bowled out for 197. Mohammed Shami with a 5-wicket haul was the pick of the Indian bowlers.

Mohammed Shami also became the third-fastest Indian fast bowler to pick up 200 Test wickets. He managed this feat in 55 Test matches. Dormer pacer and now match referee Javagal Srinath and Indian 1983 World Cup-winning skipper and all-rounder Kapil Dev were the only other Indian players who achieved the feat in 50 Test matches. Shami also became only the 5th Indian pacer to take 200 wickets.

IND vs SA: India pacers with 200 or more wickets in Tests

Kapil Dev - 434 in 227 innings

Zaheer Khan - 311 in 165 innings

Ishant Sharma - 311 in 185 innings

Javagal Srinath - 236 in 121 innings

Mohammed Shami - 200 in 103 innings

(Image: BCCI)