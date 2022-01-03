IND Vs SA: Marco Jansen Handed Maiden Call-up To ODI Squad, Temba Bavuma Named Captain

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming one-day internationals series against India. Temba Bavuma will resume his role as the captain of the side while Keshav Maharaj will don his deputy's hat for the series. Quinton de Kock, who recently announced his retirement from the longest format of the game, has also been picked for the ODI series against India.

Seamer Marco Jansen receives his maiden #Proteas ODI squad call-up as Temba Bavuma returns to captain the side for the #BetwayODISeries against India 🇿🇦



Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala and Zubayr Hamza retain their spots 💚#SAvIND #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/Nkmd9FBAb3 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 2, 2022

Marco Jansen, who made his red-ball debut in the first Test against India, has received his maiden call-up to the ODI squad. Meanwhile, South Africa's premium fast bowler Anrich Nortje is all set to miss the ODI series due to a hip injury. Nortje is currently undergoing rehabilitation. He was ruled out of the Test series earlier last month because of the same injury.

Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, and Zubayr Hamza have all retained their respective spots in the ODI squad. Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi will assume the role of leading pacers for their side during the three-match series. Tabraiz Shamsi will also return to the fold for the one-day internationals against India along with David Miller and Janneman Malan.

South Africa's ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Keshav Maharaj (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

India vs South Africa, ODI series

The three-match ODI series between India and South Africa is scheduled to begin on January 19. The second match is slated to be played on January 21. The first and second ODI matches will be held at Boland Park. The third ODI is set to take place on January 23 at Newlands Cricket Ground. India have already announced an 18-member squad for the ODI series. KL Rahul has been named the captain in absence of Rohit Sharma. Jasprit Bumrah has been picked as the vice-captain.

India's ODI squad: KL Rahul (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, W Sundar, J Bumrah (vice-captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj.

Image: ANI