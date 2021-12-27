IND Vs SA: Mayank Agarwal Remains Coy On LBW Dismissal; Says 'I Don't Want Money Docked'

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal, who was controversially dismissed on Sunday, has stated that he is unable to comment on his wicket since he does not want his money to be docked. After Agarwal was dismissed LBW on 60 after Lungi Ngidi hit his front pad, the South Africans appealed for the decision of the on-field umpire, who signalled the Indian batter not-out.

The replays then suggested that the ball probably hit the top of the leg-stump. As he walked back to the pavilion, Agarwal appeared to be angry by the decision, shaking his head in bewilderment.

From the naked eye, it looked like the ball was travelling to the leg side and over the stumps but replays showed it hitting the top of the leg stumps. After the on-field umpire's decision was overturned following the DRS call, several fans also expressed frustration on social media as they suggested the ball would have missed the stumps.

When asked about the dismissal, Agarwal said he is not allowed to share his opinion on it as it would see him get in the bad books and get his money docked.

India vs South Africa, Boxing Day Test

Agarwal was batting on 60 off 123 balls when he was trapped LBW by Ngidi. Agarwal looked absolutely sure that the ball was missing the stumps but when the tracking showed it clipping the top of the leg, the Indian batter was seemingly frustrated as he walked off the field. Earlier in the game, Agarwal forged a crucial 117 run-partnership with KL Rahul, who went on to score a century before the end of day's play on Sunday.

Cheteshwar Pujara continued his poor run of form as he was dismissed by Ngidi for a duck. Rahul and Virat Kohli forged another partnership for their side before it was broken by Ngidi again as the pacer managed to get the Indian skipper out for 35 off 94 balls. Rahul then batted alongside Ajinkya Rahane until the end of the day's play as the duo remained unbeaten on 122 and 40 runs respectively. The play on Day 2 is expected to resume at 1 p.m. IST.

