WATCH: Indian Pacer Mohammed Siraj Does A Cristiano Ronaldo Celebration In 1st Test Vs SA

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj imitated the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration during ongoing India vs South Africa Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. This happened during the 13th over of the Proteas’ innings when the right-arm fast bowler got rid of Rassie van der Dussen, leaving the home team at 32 for the loss of four wickets.

Mohammed Siraj bowled a fuller length delivery and Van der Dussen poked at the ball in a tentative manner. The batter found an outside edge and Ajinkya Rahane, standing at the gully region, took a simple catch. Thereafter, Siraj’s joy knew no bounds and he started celebrating with his teammates. Siraj also imitated Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration.

Premier League India also commented on Siraj's Ronaldo celebration. "The 𝗦𝗜𝗜𝗜𝗨𝗨𝗨𝗨 celebration has reached the @BCCI camp in South Africa" PLforIndia Tweeted

The 𝗦𝗜𝗜𝗜𝗨𝗨𝗨𝗨 celebration has reached the @BCCI camp in South Africa 😅 pic.twitter.com/VLELTNhPbM — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) December 28, 2021

Earlier on Day 3 of the IND vs SA 1st Test, India was bowled out for 327 after being placed at 278 for the loss of three wickets in 94 overs. KL Rahul was the standout Indian batter with 123 runs, laced with 16 fours and one six.

India vs South Africa: 'He is a proper fast bowler' Sachin Tendulkar on Siraj

As far as Siraj is concerned, he had conjured praises from Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. The veteran praised the speedster for taking a positive approach and being a quick learner of fast bowling. Tendulkar lauded him for adding to his bowling arsenal on a consistent basis.

"There is spring in his legs, and that is what I like to see. His run-up is full of energy, and he is one of those bowlers when you look at him, you can't figure out whether it's the first over of the day or the last over," Tendulkar was quoted as saying to Boria Majumdar on the Backstage with Boria show.

"He is coming at you all the time, and that is what I like. He is a proper fast bowler. He is so positive. He is a fast learner. When he made his debut last year in Australia, it never appeared that he is playing his first match. I felt this guy has been around for a while because of the maturity he showed. He built up his spells beautifully, and from there on, he hasn't looked back. Every time I see him, there is something new that he has introduced," Tendulkar added.

Siraj made his international debut back in 2017 and had grown to prominence since then with his best performance coming during the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia (2020-21)

(Image: AP/ Twitter/ Nairaland)