IND Vs SA: Netizens Ask 'When Will We See 71st Century' As Virat Kohli Gets Out On A Duck

In ongoing India vs South Africa second ODI match, former skipper Virat Kohli was unable to produce any runs as he walked for a duck. It put India in a very tough spot at that time and fans were not pleased with his performances. It was Kohli's first duck in ODI matches since October 2019. Many on social media were left waiting for his 71st century. Kohli has not scored an international century in over two years now and some fans are growing impatient.

Virat Kohli goes for a duck. Keshav Maharaj picks him up, a disappointment. India two down now. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 21, 2022

Indian batsman not playing their natural game against spinners. Keshav maharaj and ainden makram are not greatest spinners. India not able to read the strategy of SA — Ujjwal Awatade (@ujwal341) January 21, 2022

100 ki soch rahe the, Kohli saab 0 pe out ho gaye! pic.twitter.com/ahtn31tT8P — Abhishek Tripathi (@abhithecomic) January 21, 2022

Most ducks for India across formats: (position 1-7)



34 – Sachin Tendulkar

31 – Virat Kohli

31 – Virender Sehwag

29 – Sourav Ganguly

26 – Yuvraj Singh#SAvIND #ViratKohli — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) January 21, 2022

Virat Kohli's ODI Average has dropped below 59 for the first time since 2018. - Now 58.75. — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) January 21, 2022

Scores of Virat Kohli after last 6 ducks in ODI cricket:



86, 123, 40, 76*, 92, 85



King Kohli will bounce back👑 pic.twitter.com/fhbijJ79q9 — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) January 21, 2022

In the second India vs South Africa ODI, India won the toss and decided to bat first given the playing conditions. KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan opened the batting and they did well to get India to 50 for no loss. However, just as Dhawan was looking set he got out at 29 runs in 38 balls. It was a fuller delivery on off and Dhawan went for the sweep shot and timed it well but it was hit too flat. The ball went in the air towards deep square leg and Sisanda Magala took a fine catch. Soon after that Virat Kohli departed for a duck as he played five balls and managed no runs.

The pressure on India was high but KL Rahul and Pant did superbly well to stabilise the innings. Pant played some superb shots as he raced to his half-century. Rahul played a slow but steady inning as he supported Pant well. Rahul lost his wicket in the 31st over after had reached his half-century. He departed for 55 runs in 79 balls. Pant also departed soon after having scored 85 runs in 71 balls as he smashed 10 fours and two sixes. Shreyas Iyer also could not do much as he departed for 11 in 14 balls Venkatesh also departed soon after for 22 runs in 33 balls. The pressure came on to Shardul Thakur and R Ashwin and they did well to take India ahead. Thakur scored 40 off 38 balls and Ashwin managed 25 off 24. India has set a target of 288 for South Africa to chase.

Image: @OfficialCSA/Twitter