IND Vs SA: Netizens In Disbelief As India Collapse From 278/3 To 327 All Out On Day 3

Despite a fantastic start against South Africa on Day 1 of the IND vs SA 1st Test, Team India could not capitalise on their position as they were soon all out on Day 3. The Virat Kohli-led side smacked 278 runs for the loss of three wickets on the first day before rain washed out the entire second day. Most of the run contributions came off the bat of KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane.

Soon after the two in-form players were dismissed on Day 3, the rest of the wickets fell like a pack of cards. Netizens were left in disbelief after India were dismissed for just 327 runs on the third day despite dominating most of the Test match.

Netizens left in disbelief after Team India all out for just 327 runs

While the South African bowlers bowled exceptionally well on the 3rd day of the Test match, one netizen believes that Team India's batters should have delivered a better response. The fan believes that the dismissals of some of the players like captain Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were extremely poor, resulting in them exposing the lower order.

So the South Africans bowled reasonably well in this session but India batters should have applied themselves far better. Those dismissals were absolutely poor in particular from guys like Kohli & Rahane especially when they know that we have only 5 recognised batters in the XI. — Arjun (@LifeIsAnElation) December 28, 2021

Another fan was in disbelief in the manner in which India's batting order collapsed because the pitch seems like a good wicket to bat on.

Oh brilliant batting collapse that,



on what seems to look like a pretty good pitch. Thought I could wake up at 5, and still see some of India's batting lol. — Ahana Arora (@AhanaRandall) December 28, 2021

Meanwhile, several other reactions can be seen below:

Me watching collapse of Team India after an amazing first day.#INDvsSA #SAvsIND pic.twitter.com/Ht0MiTzMXX — Lakshay Taneja (@Lakshay_Taneja0) December 28, 2021

The average 1st innings score at Centurion is 327 and we got all out for 327 after being 278/3. #SAvIND — Prantik (@Pran__07) December 28, 2021

Meanwhile 2nd collapse of the day and this time its India. India have lost 6 wickets for just 38 runs. Ngidi took 6 wickets and Rabada 3 so far#SAvIND — Ahmer Najeeb Raja (@ahmersatti90) December 28, 2021

India's collapse after a rain break .

Yes bro we have seen that before :) — Zinkismita Talukdar💫⛳ (@45merchandised_) December 28, 2021

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli-led side suffer collapse

Team India began the first day of the IND vs SA 1st Test spectacularly as they smacked 278 runs for the loss of just three wickets. Opener KL Rahul scored a magnificent century as he hit 123 runs from 260 deliveries, an inning that included 16 boundaries and a six. He was aided at the other end by Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 60, 35 and 48 runs, respectively.

Soon after both Rahul and Rahane were dismissed, Team India suffered a horrific batting collapse. The Kohli-led side could just score 49 more runs and lost seven wickets. Lungi Ngidi picked up a brilliant six wickets, with Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen chipping in with three and one wickets, respectively.

Image: Twitter@BCCI