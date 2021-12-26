Last Updated:

IND Vs SA: Netizens React As 'unstoppable' And 'disciplined' KL Rahul Smacks Century

KL Rahul seemed to be in good form as he smashed an outstanding century in Boxing Day Test match of the India vs South Africa series. Read netizens' reactions.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
KL Rahul century

Image: AP


KL Rahul seems to be in good form as he smashed an outstanding century in the Boxing Day Test match of the India vs South Africa series. The 29-year old got to the three-figure mark in 218 deliveries to help Team India get to a decent score. At the end of 75 overs, the Virat Kohli-led side have scored 258 runs for the loss of three wickets.

Following yet another brilliant innings from Rahul, netizens took to social media to praise the Indian opener for his patience and hard work to make comebacks despite facing several setbacks along the way.

IND vs SA: Netizens laud KL Rahul for fantastic century

One netizen took to their Twitter handle to explain how KL Rahul's patience has helped him to achieve his goals. The fan calls the Indian opener's innings 'top-class' after Rahul demonstrated some exquisite defence against South Africa's pace attack.

READ | Rahul Dravid breaks silence on Kohli's unceremonious sacking as ODI captain; read here

Meanwhile, another social media user explained how Rahul's determination to make comebacks despite several struggles have helped him to become one of the best batters in the current Indian team. The 29-year old began his Test career as a middle-order batter before getting an opportunity to bat at the top of the innings, a chance that he has grabbed with both hands. Following all the setbacks, Rahul now made it to the Indian squad as the vice-captain of the team for the injured Rohit Sharma.

READ | IND vs SA: South Africa take the knee for BLM; India join cause with different gesture

Another fan explained how Rahul kept his composure even though wickets were falling at the other end. After Mayank Agarwal and Rahul put up a 117 run partnership for the opening wicket, India lost wickets in quick succession. Following Agarwal's dismissal, Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed for a golden duck. Captain Virat Kohli was the last man to be dismissed, with Lungi Ngidi picking up all three of the wickets that have fallen so far.

READ | IND vs SA: Virat Kohli scripts history; surpasses Mohammad Azharuddin in elite India list

Meanwhile, several other reactions can be seen below.

 

READ | IND vs SA: KL Rahul jokes he has begun getting 'grey hair' because of IPL captaincy; WATCH
Tags: KL Rahul, IND vs SA, Rahul century
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com