IND Vs SA: Netizens React As 'unstoppable' And 'disciplined' KL Rahul Smacks Century

KL Rahul seems to be in good form as he smashed an outstanding century in the Boxing Day Test match of the India vs South Africa series. The 29-year old got to the three-figure mark in 218 deliveries to help Team India get to a decent score. At the end of 75 overs, the Virat Kohli-led side have scored 258 runs for the loss of three wickets.

Following yet another brilliant innings from Rahul, netizens took to social media to praise the Indian opener for his patience and hard work to make comebacks despite facing several setbacks along the way.

IND vs SA: Netizens laud KL Rahul for fantastic century

One netizen took to their Twitter handle to explain how KL Rahul's patience has helped him to achieve his goals. The fan calls the Indian opener's innings 'top-class' after Rahul demonstrated some exquisite defence against South Africa's pace attack.

Kamal lajawab Rahul.

What an innings from this man @klrahul11

💯 on South African soil in first innings.

That's how being patient helps you to make happen goals.

Absolutely top class. #INDvsSA @BCCI @cricketaakash @VVSLaxman281 — Rahul vats (@rahul_wats) December 26, 2021

Meanwhile, another social media user explained how Rahul's determination to make comebacks despite several struggles have helped him to become one of the best batters in the current Indian team. The 29-year old began his Test career as a middle-order batter before getting an opportunity to bat at the top of the innings, a chance that he has grabbed with both hands. Following all the setbacks, Rahul now made it to the Indian squad as the vice-captain of the team for the injured Rohit Sharma.

*KL Rahul*

-Returned to test squad as backup middle order bat in Eng series

- Gets an opportunity to open bcz of Mayank Injury

-Scores a 100 & 50 to seal the spot

-Gets injured bfr NZ home series

-Returns to open for India against SA as the Vice Captain (Rohit Injured)#KLRahul — TS Anand (@ts_anand96) December 26, 2021

Another fan explained how Rahul kept his composure even though wickets were falling at the other end. After Mayank Agarwal and Rahul put up a 117 run partnership for the opening wicket, India lost wickets in quick succession. Following Agarwal's dismissal, Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed for a golden duck. Captain Virat Kohli was the last man to be dismissed, with Lungi Ngidi picking up all three of the wickets that have fallen so far.

A centurion in Centurion! Rahul slams his seventh Test hundred. A highly disciplined innings from the vice-captain as he keeps his composure despite the wickets at the other end.#KLRahul #INDvsSA #Centurion pic.twitter.com/0BEeUmsE1p — Adarsh Jha (@Jhadarsh24) December 26, 2021

Meanwhile, several other reactions can be seen below.

Simply outstanding, KL Rahul gets his 7th Test hundred



Now has a century in every country he has played



Australia

Sri Lanka

West Indies

India

England

South Africa.

Take a bow, @klrahul11 #SAvIND #BoxingDayTest #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/24optBDnnZ — Muhammad Areeb Uddin Sheikh. #AreebCricketWorld (@areeb_7official) December 26, 2021