Team India and its fans were earlier angered over a DRS decision on Day 3 of the IND vs SA Test series decider at Newlands, Cape Town. The incident occurred in the 21st over of the South African second innings when SA skipper Dean Elgar was given out LBW by the on-field umpire but the Proteas captain reviewed the decision. The review showed that the ball hit Elgar just below the knee roll, but hawk-eye showed that it was going over the stumps leaving the Indian players infuriated.



Yet again in another incident today during the 37th over Mohammed Shami's delivery to Rassie van der Dussen went past the bat to hit the stumps and India reviewed it. From the looks of it, it once again looked like the ball had hit the stumps but the decision showed it missing wickets. Taking to Twitter, an angered fan wrote "I'm tired of the DRS drama man Pls"

I'm tired of the DRS drama man pls #SAvIND — EEMS (@NaeemahBenjamin) January 14, 2022

Because I am watching match and DRS robbed 2 wickets.

I am not salty I want India to win ( if all things are going fairly I won't complain but that's not the case ) — Nir@nj@n7🇮🇳 (@UnitedNMB) January 14, 2022

Adding to India's worries in the ongoing Ind vs SA 3rd Test, South African batter Keegan Petersen was given a lifeline in the 40th over after Cheteshwar Pujara dropped the player at slips giving South Africa a stronger hold on the game.

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli taunts Dean Elgar

Meanwhile, yesterday Virat Kohli's sledge to Dean Elgar was heard from the stump-mic "Unbelievable. Just after a Man of the Match performance in the last game, running from Jasprit... Chirping for 13 years Dean, you think you gonna keep me quiet? We all know who wanted the match called off in Joburg 2018. We all know that."

Later on, the skipper also expressed his displeasure over the DRS decision and taking a dig at the broadcaster said "Focus on your team as well when they shine the ball. Not just the opposition, trying to catch people all the time.” Another voice was caught on the saying "Whole country is playing against eleven.”

Image: Twitter/ BCCI/ CricketSA