IND Vs SA: No Shami But Veteran Batter Returns In Wasim Jaffer's Playing XI For First ODI

The three-match ODI series between India and South Africa is all set to begin on January 19 with the first ODI, scheduled to be played at the Boland Park in Paarl. India face the Proteas in the 50-over format after losing to them in the three-match Test series, that ended on January 14. Meanwhile, as fans await cricket action, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer took to his official Koo account on Tuesday and shared his views in the playing XI, India is likely to go ahead with at Paarl.

Wasim Jaffer's selects India's playing XI for the first ODI

With KL Rahul leading the side, the former Indian cricketer selected veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan in the playing XI, ahead of opener Mayank Agarwal. Dhawan joined the squad, after last representing the team in the limited-overs tour to Sri Lanka last year. Meanwhile, Jaffer opted Shreyas Iyer to bat at no. 4 for India, while expecting wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant to bat at no. 5 ahead of Suryakumar Yadav. As per Jaffer, Suryakumar would fulfil the finisher’s role at no. 6, as Shardul Thakur would be India’s choice of an allrounder.

Wasim Jaffer omits Shami from Playing XI

At the same time, the former cricketer included two spin options in the side in form of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal. It should be noted that Ashwin returned with only three wickets in the recently concluded Test series, where he played all three matches. Meanwhile, Jaffer’s playing XI also had India’s vice-captain for the series, Jasprit Bumrah, while he also mentioned that Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Mohammed Siraj can be India’s third pace bowlers in the match ahead of Mohammed Shami. Siraj suffered a hamstring injury during the second Test match at the Wanderers in Johannesburg against the Proteas and didn’t feature in the playing XI for the third Test at Newlands in Cape Town.

India's full squad for three-match ODI series against South Africa

KL Rahul (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini

Image: Twitter-@WasimJaffer14/BCCI