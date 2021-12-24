IND Vs SA: Not Virat Kohli, But KL Rahul To Address Media Ahead Of Boxing Day Test

Virat Kohli-led Team India are yet to win a series in South Africa but this time around, they would be hoping to end the drought when the IND vs SA 1st Test at Centurion begins on December 26. The preparations are in full swing for the Men In Blue as they look to start the tour with a victory. Before the start of the 1st Test, India's stand-in vice-captain KL Rahul is set to address the media.

IND vs SA 1st Test: KL Rahul to address media instead of Virat Kohli

Usually, the captains attend the pre-match press conference, but a report by Insidesport has stated that KL Rahul, and not Virat Kohli, is set to address the media since being appointed the vice-captain. KL Rahul was promoted to the position with Rohit Sharma missing out on the three-match Test series due to injury. As per the report KL Rahul is likely to give player fitness updates while taking questions on the team's form and atmosphere.

With Rohit Sharma out due to injury, Priyank Panchal was drafted into the Indian team, however, it looks like Mayank Agarwal is likely to retain his place in the playing XI. The Karnataka cricketer put up a strong show against New Zealand in the recent Test series and will look to replicate the form in the 1st Test against South Africa.

IND vs SA: Team India schedule and record in South Africa

India has a chance to change the history of having never won a Test series in South Africa. Overall, the team has had a go seven times but has failed in every attempt. Kohli however led India to a win in Johannesburg back in 2018 and will hope to do better and clinch the series.

India vs South Africa Test Series schedule

After a revised calendar was set by Cricket South Africa due to the Omicron scare, here's how the schedule looks like for the Men in Blue. The India vs South Africa schedule will now have a three-match Test series and a three-match ODI series, with the postponed T20Is to be played at a later date.

Tests

1st Test: 26-30 December, Centurion

2nd test: 3-7 January, Johannesburg

3rd Test: 11-15 January, Cape Town

ODIs

1st ODI: 19 January, Paarl

2nd ODI: 21 January, Paarl

3rd ODI: 23 January, Cape Town