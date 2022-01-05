IND Vs SA: Pant Says 'keep Your Mouth Shut' To Proteas Player Before Getting Out; WATCH

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant walked back to the pavilion on Day 3 of the second Test match between India and South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, on a duck after playing an unnecessary shot to experienced Proteas campaigner Kagiso Rabada in India’s second batting innings. He was involved in a heated exchange of words with the Proteas cricketer Rassie van der Dussen standing at the short leg, while Pant got ready to face Rabada’s over. The stump pic revealed Pant asking van der Dussen to shut his mouth, as the latter got the better of Pant by getting under his skin, which in turn resulted in his dismissal for a duck.

What did Rishabh Pant say to Rassie van der Dussen?

Meanwhile, during the live broadcast of the Johannesburg Test by Star Sports, Pant was heard saying, “If you have half-knowledge, then keep your mouth shut”. The incident took place at the end of the 38th over of the innings, while Pant walked back to the dugout after getting dismissed in the third ball off Rabada’s over. Both players were arguing about van der Dussen’s controversial dismissal in the second innings, which came after Pant took a low catch.

Watch conversation between Rishabh Pant and Rassie van der Dussen:

Pant and van der Dussen still arguing over THAT catch pic.twitter.com/uG4gIl3WZ2 — Benaam Baadshah (@BenaamBaadshah4) January 5, 2022

What were cricketers talking about?

In the 45th over of South Africa’s first batting innings, Indian bowler Shardul Thakur bowled the fourth delivery of the over on the back of the length outside the off stump. The ball jagged sharply and took the edge off van der Dussen’s bat, edges onto the pad before landing onto the gloves of Rishabh Pant. While the Proteas batter quickly made his way back to the pavilion, replays suggested that the ball bounced off the ground before landing in Pant’s gloves.

The lunch on Day 2 was called after the dismissal, while cricket fans wondered if the decision will get overturned. However, it was later revealed that umpires took a look at the catch during lunch, but the onfield umpire’s decision was retained as no conclusive evidence to overturn the dismissal was found. Before van der Dussen’s dismissal, Pant claimed another low catch which was later given not out by the third umpire after replays found the ball had touched the ground.

(Image: Disney+Hotstar)