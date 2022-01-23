IND Vs SA: Quinton De Kock Equals AB De Villiers' Record With 108-ball Hundred In 3rd ODI

Left-handed batter Quinton de Kock has equaled AB de Villiers' record of scoring the most number of centuries by a South African against India in ODIs. On Sunday, January 23, the southpaw smashed his 17th ODI ton while playing in the third ODI of an IND vs SA three-match series against the Men in Blue at the Newlands in Cape Town.

The 29-year-old de Kock got to his ton off 108 balls and also equaled Jacques Kallis' tally of ODI tons. Only Hashim Amla (27), De Villiers (25), Herschelle Gibbs (21) have scored more centuries for the Proteas in the 50-over format.

De Kock averages 63.31 against India, having scored 1013 runs with a top score of 135. In fact, he started with three back-to-back tons in 2013 when he got scores of 135, 106, and 101 respectively.

IND vs SA: Most centuries for South Africa against India in ODIs

Quinton de Kock - 6 in 17 matches

AB de Villiers - 6 in 32 matches

Gary Kirsten - 4 in 26 matches

Hashim Amla - 2 in 26 matches

Faf du Plessis - 2 in 14 matches

IND vs SA ODI: Most centuries for South Africa in ODIs

Hashim Amla - 27 in 181 matches

AB de Villiers - 25 in 223 matches

Herschelle Gibbs - 21 in 248 matches

Jacques Kallis - 17 in 323 matches

Quinton de Kock - 17* in 128 matches

IND vs SA ODI: Quinton de Kock helps South Africa recover

After being put in to bat first in the ongoing ODI, the hosts found themselves in quite a bit of trouble. They were reduced to 70 for three in the 13th over after Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar gave the visitors the breakthroughs. From there on, De Kock and Rassie van der Dussen steadied the ship for South Africa with a handy partnership of 144 runs.

Bumrah, in the end, separated the duo as he accounted for de Kock's wicket in the 36th over. De Kock went on to score 124 runs off 130 balls with the help of 12 fours and two sixes. Van der Dussen lent him support by scoring 52 runs off 59 balls with four fours and one six. He perished to leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal while trying to play an aerial stroke.

(Image: AP)