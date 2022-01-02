Last Updated:

IND Vs SA: Quinton De Kock's Retirement Came As A Shock, Says Former SA Keeper

South Africa head coach Mark Boucher has opened up on Quinton de Kock's sudden decision to announce his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect.

Written By
Azhar Mohamed
Quinton de Kock

Image: AP


Former South Africa wicket-keeper and current head coach Mark Boucher has opened up on Quinton de Kock's sudden decision to announce his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect. Mark Boucher said that it was something nobody expected and that it came all out of the blue, but the team management respected his decision

"You do not expect anyone of his calibre to retire at that age. It came as a shock. But we fully respect his reasons. It’s sad, but we’ll have to keep going. We’re in the middle of a series and we cannot wonder about it for too long. We need to focus on the guys who come in his place and hopefully, they can do something similar to what Quinny offered us. He had a fantastic Test career" Boucher was quoted as saying by news24.com.

Quinton De Kock was anyway going to miss the 2nd and 3rd match of the India vs South Africa Test series as his wife Sasha Hurley is due to deliver their first child. 

Mark Boucher has also backed 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreyne to come good in the remainder of the IND vs SA series and said that he isn't someone who is new to the system, but rather, has been around for a while "He (Verreynne) waited his turn and honed his game," said Boucher. "We have been working closely with him lately. It's not that he is new to the system. He’s been around the guys for a while. So he will quietly have confidence in his game and he will be able to move in seamlessly," he said.

READ | Rahul Dravid heaps praise on Virat Kohli for being phenomenal 'despite noise around him'

De Kock retirement: The world of cricket will miss him in Tests

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler said that he lived watching QDK bat and that he and world cricket will miss seeing him in action in Test cricket, but added that the player took a decision that is right for himself "That's Quinton's own personal situation, but as a fan of cricket and a huge fan of his, I'm disappointed that he's at that stage. I love watching him bat, keep wickets and play Test cricket. The world of cricket will miss him in that format. But I guess commend him for making a decision that's right for him," said Jos Buttler as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

READ | IND vs SA: Aakash Chopra comments on Dhawan's inclusion for ODIs; 'he should be starter'

Image: AP

READ | IND vs SA: Chief Indian selector expects Ruturaj Gaikwad to come good; 'he will shine'
READ | Rahul Dravid backs under-fire Indian batters; 'When Pujara scores big, India wins'
Tags: Quinton de Kock, India vs South Africa, IND vs SA
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com