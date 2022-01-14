The India vs South Africa 3rd Test has been a topsy turvy affair with a total of 32 wickets lost in space of three days. The bowlers from both teams have been dominating the batsmen for the first three days due to which the match is evenly poised with two full days of cricket left. While Team India's batting lineup failed to post a huge total on DAY 3, there was a huge drama that unfolded on the field before the end of the day's play. The moment we are talking about is Proteas skipper Dean Elgar surviving the DRS review.

India vs South Africa: R Ashwin emotional outburst after Dean Elgar DRS failure

Ravichandran Ashwin had trapped Dean Elgar LBW in the 4th ball of the 21st over with the on-field umpire Marias Erasmus raising his finger. However, the drama that unfolded after that turned out to be one of the biggest controversies of the match as well as the series to date.

Dean Elgar decided to review the decision which showed that the ball had pitched inside the line and hit Dean Elgar’s pad in middle. However, according to Hawkeye, the ball was going over the leg stump much to the shock of team India players as well as umpire Marias Erasmus who can be heard saying “that is impossible”. Ravi Ashwin also vented out his frustration as he came near the stumps and can be heard saying: “You should find better ways to win Supersport.”

Recap of India vs South Africa Day 3

Earlier on Day 3, the Indian batting order collapsed with the Proteas bowling out the visitors for 198 after Team India was placed at from being 152/4. The last six wickets fell down for just 46 runs with Ngidi doing the major damage. The pacer triggered the collapse by taking the prized scalp of Virat Kohli who got out after a dogged 143-ball 29. Rishabh Pant scored a fine unbeaten century but could not extend India's lead. Pant's (100 not out off 139 balls) fourth Test hundred constituted for more than 50 percent of India's second innings total of 198

Chasing 212, Elgar and Keegan Petersen (48 batting) put on a crucial 88-run stand for the second wicket before the skipper got out to Jasprit Bumrah at the stroke of stumps on day three. South Africa now needs 111 runs to win with two full days of play and eight wickets left in hand.