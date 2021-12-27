IND Vs SA: Rahane Mutters 'watch The Ball' While Batting, Fans Hail Batter's Motivation

Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane was constantly seen reminding himself to watch the ball while playing on Day One of the Boxing Day Test match against South Africa. In videos that are going viral on social media, Rahane can be seen murmuring "watch the ball, watch the ball" as he waits for the bowler to deliver the ball. Rahane remained unbeaten at 40 off 81 balls and will continue batting when the play resumes on Day 2 in Centurion.

Rahane reminding himself to watch the ball as the bowler runs up makes me realise how cruel cricket can be for such experienced guy pic.twitter.com/3HKhVgMMFc — Nikhil Dubey (@nikhildubey96) December 26, 2021

Rahane was under a lot of pressure to score runs before the series because he hadn't played good cricket in a while since his century against Australia last year. Many people believe Rahane should be omitted from the Test squad and that players like Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari should be given a chance to replace him. Rahane, on the other hand, has silenced his detractors with his undefeated 40 runs, but he still has work to do as he would definitely like to finish the game with a three-figure score.

Before coming to Centurion for the first Test match, Rahane had played 12 matches and averaged a terrible 19.57. Rahane was even removed as India's vice-captain due to his poor batting performance. Meanwhile, Indian cricket fans turned to social media to hail Rahane's motivation as they shared the video of the batter, where he can be seen constantly reminding himself to watch the ball. Here's how netizens are reacting to the viral video of Rahane.



As the camera zoomed into Ajinkya Rahane's face,seemed like he was saying "Watch the ball!" to himself !?!



Wow! #SAvIND — Dr.Titas Kar (@titask9) December 26, 2021

You can see Rahane saying: “Watch the ball” just before the bowler bowls the ball. Good way to get correctly focused and enter the zone 🎯#INDvsSA — Sameer Subhedar (@samsub18) December 26, 2021

IND vs SA: Boxing Day Test

As far as the first Test match between India and South Africa is concerned, the Virat Kohli-led side finished Day One at a healthy score of 272/3 in 90 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat first. The game began with Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul forging a 117 run-partnership before the former was removed by Lungi Ngidi for 60 off 123 balls. Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed for a duck by Ngidi soon after Agarwal's dismissal.

Rahul then forged another partnership with Virat Kohli before Ngidi struck again to the Indian skipper for 35 runs. After Kohli's dismissal, Rahul was joined by Ajinkya Rahane in the middle and the dup batted until the end of the day's plat on Sunday. KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane remained unbeaten at scores of 122 and 40 runs, respectively.

Image: bcci.tv