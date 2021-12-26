IND Vs SA: Rahane Or Iyer Or Vihari? Who Could Be Picked Ahead Of Whom For No. 5 Spot?

The first Test in a three-match series between India and South Africa is all set to begin today at SuperSport Park in Centurion. However, the Virat Kohli-led side is in a pickle ahead of the Boxing Day Test on Sunday, having been forced to choose between veteran Ajinkya Rahane, newcomer Shreyas Iyer, and Hanuma Vihari for the No. 5 spot. This has been the biggest question that has been doing rounds ever since the Test squad for the bilateral series between India and South Africa was announced by the BCCI.

Who's likely to be picked for the No. 5 spot?

Since his century against Australia in Melbourne in 2019, Ajinkya Rahane, who has been Team India's go-to option for the No. 5 slot for numerous years, has not been up to pace. In 12 Test matches in 2021, Rahane averaged a terrible 19.57 and was even removed as India's vice-captain due to his poor batting performance. Despite his poor form, Rahane has been selected for the South Africa tour, demonstrating that the team management still believes in him. However, Rahane's inclusion in the Test squad does not guarantee that he would be called up for the first Test match.

Hanuma Vihari, who has been travelling with the Indian Test squad for the past couple of years, is one of the contenders to replace Rahane in the starting XI. Vihari was sent to South Africa early with India A side so that he could get some practice ahead of the crucial three-game series between India and South Africa. Vihari performed brilliantly on the tour as he hit three half-centuries in two unofficial Test matches against South Africa A.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer is another contender for a spot in the playing XI for the first Test match ahead of Rahane. Iyer made his red-ball debut for India last month and received immediate accolades for scoring 105 and 65 runs in his very first Test. In the process, Iyer also became the first Indian player to achieve a century and a half-century in his debut Test match.

Earlier, India's newly-appointed vice-captain KL Rahul had said in a press conference that his side is yet to make a final selection call for the first Test. When asked about the No. 5 spot, Rahul said it is obviously a very tough decision to make as all three players have been performing well for India. The live telecast for the first Test match is scheduled to begin at 11:00 am IST.

Image: PTI

