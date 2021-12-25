IND Vs SA: Rahul Dravid Pleased With Team India's Preparation Ahead Of Boxing Day Test

Former India captain Rahul Dravid, who is now the Indian cricket team's head coach, has opened up about the Virat Kohli-led side's training since landing in South Africa last week. In an interview with bcci.tv, Dravid expressed his satisfaction with the practice sessions and the amount of hard effort the players have put in to prepare for the first Test against the Proteas. Dravid said he was pleased with the level of intensity displayed by the players during practice sessions and hoped to ramp up preparations ahead of the first Test in Centurion.

"We've had four good days of training. We've trained really well on the centre wicket, we've had really good practice sessions and I have been very happy with the kind of intensity the boys have put in, just the kind of mental mindset that I can see them gearing up for the Test match has been really good. So, yeah we are preparing well and we have a few more days to go before the first Test match and hopefully we keep up that preparation and step it up a little bit as we lead into that Test match and then just sort of focus on the main playing squad and take it from there," Dravid said in his interview with the BCCI.

In his interview, Dravid also spoke about his initial experience as Team India's head coach. Dravid, who took over the role from Ravi Shastri, said he has spent the first couple of months trying to observe things and analyse players without changing too much straight away. Dravid was appointed the head coach of Team India after the side's dismal performance in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Dravid's first assignment as a head coach came against a visiting New Zealand side, who had come to India for a bilateral series consisting of three T20Is and two Tests. India whitewashed the Kiwis in the T20Is and won the Test series 1-0.

India's tour of South Africa

India and South Africa are slated to play a three-match Test series, beginning December 26. The first match of the series will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, followed by two matches in Johannesburg and Cape Town, respectively. India have not won a single Test series in South Africa since the two countries began playing bilaterals in 1992. The new-look India side under the guidance of Rahul Dravid will look to amend the long-standing record when they take the field against the Proteas on Sunday.

