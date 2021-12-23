IND Vs SA: Reserved Player Deepak Chahar Torments Indian Batsmen At Nets Ahead Of 1st Test

Deepak Chahar failed to find a spot in the Indian Test team for the three-match India vs South Africa Test series. However, the CSK bowler did make it to the standby list and is currently part of the Test team in Rainbow nation. Chahar is one of the four standby players for the South Africa Tests including Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar and Arzan Nagwaswalla. The pacer on Wednesday shared a video clip on his social media where he can be seen troubling the batsman with his swing during Team India's practice session.

IND vs SA Test: Deepak Chahar shows Red Ball is fun

In the video, Deepak Chahar can be seen bowling to Priyank Panchal and Wriddhiman Saha in the nets. The 29-year-old troubled Panchal by swinging the ball both ways and also trapped him in front after some plays and misses. Panchal has been added to the team in place of Rohit Sharma who is out injured. Chahar was visibly happy while his teammates applauded his efforts. The pacer hasn’t yet played a Test match for India but has represented the country in five ODIs and 17 T20Is, taking 29 wickets combined.

India vs South Africa Test schedule

After beating New Zealand at home recently., Team India will be looking to repeat their dominating performance when they take on South Africa in Test and ODI series. Team India was initially scheduled to play three Tests, three ODIs and four T20Is against the Proteas but according to the new schedule, the teams will now play a three-match Test series and a three-match ODI series, with the four T20Is originally scheduled, to be played at a later date.

The matches will be played behind closed doors with Cricket South Africa banning Indian players from having interaction with the general public. Besides protocols, BCCI has been given a guarantee that Team India will be allowed to return home in the scenario of borders getting closed should there be an alarming rise in infections.

Here is a complete look at the revised India vs South Africa schedule:

Tests

1st Test: 26-30 December, Centurion

2nd test: 3-7 January, Johannesburg

3rd Test: 11-15 January, Cape Town

ODIs

1st ODI: 19 January, Paarl

2nd ODI: 21 January, Paarl

3rd ODI: 23 January, Cape Town

Image: Deepak Chahar/ Instagram