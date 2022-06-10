IND Vs SA: Rishabh Pant Joins Kohli In Unwanted List After Loss On India Captaincy Debut

The Indian cricket team, on Thursday, faced a seven-wicket loss against South Africa in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The side was led by youngster Rishabh Pant after KL Rahul was ruled out of the series due to an injury. All-format skipper Rohit Sharma has been rested for the series, alongside Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami.

However, the captaincy debut didn’t go as planned for Rishabh Pant, as the team failed to defend a strong target of 212 runs. The 24-year-old cricketer joined former skipper Kohli in an unwanted list of Team India captains, who returned with defeats in their debut games. India lost to England by seven wickets in Kanpur in 2017, where Kohli made his debut as the T20I skipper.

Interestingly, both Pant and Kohli returned with the individual scores of 29 runs in the T20I captaincy debut. However, Kohli went on to become one of the most successful captains in the format, before stepping down from the position, last year. It is pertinent to mention that Pant became the eighth skipper for Team India in the T20 format of the game and also the second youngest captain after Suresh Raina.

'We were a little off with the execution,' says Rishabh Pant

Following the loss, Pant shed his views on the match and said that the home side was a little off with the execution of their plans. “I think, we had enough total on the board, but I think we were a little off with the execution. But sometimes you got to give credit to the opposition also. Both Miller and RvD ( Rassie van der Dussen) played well. Slower balls were working when we were batting but the wicket got better and better in the second innings,” Pant said in the post-match presentation.

The loss against South Africa ended India’s streak of winning 12-matches in a row, as David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen put up a 131-run stand for the fourth wicket. The partnership proved to be the winning difference, as the Indian bowlers failed to put up a noteworthy performance. With a 1-0 lead in the 5-match series, the Proteas squad will now face India in the second T20I on Sunday, at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.