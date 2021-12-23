IND Vs SA: Rishabh Pant On Cusp Of Surpassing Idol MS Dhoni's Epic Record In Test Cricket

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is on the verge of surpassing former India captain MS Dhoni in a unique achievement in Test cricket. Pant is only three dismissals away from becoming the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to reach 100 Test dismissals. MS Dhoni currently holds the record, having registered his 100th dismissal in his 36th Test match. Pant, who has 25 red-ball appearances for India, is expected to break the record in the upcoming series against South Africa.

Pant's backup in the Indian Test squad, Wriddhiman Saha is the closest to Dhoni's record, having completed his 100th dismissal in his 37th Test match. Other Indian wicketkeepers with 100 Test dismissals are Kiran More (in 39 matches), Nayan Mongia (41 Tests), and Syed Kirmani (42 Tests). If Pant achieved the feat in the series against South Africa, he will surpass all the stalwarts on the list to become the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to complete 100 dismissals in Tests.

India are slated to lock horns against South Africa in a three-match Test series, beginning December 26. India will then play three one-day internationals to finish their tour of South Africa. India and South Africa were also scheduled to play three T20Is, however, due to the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases, both boards agree to postpone the shortest format to a later date.

India vs South Africa: Full squads and schedule

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa's Test squad: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.

Tests Series:

1st Test: 26-30 December, Centurion

2nd test: 3-7 January, Johannesburg

3rd Test: 11-15 January, Cape Town

ODI Series:

1st ODI: 19 January, Paarl

2nd ODI: 21 January, Paarl

3rd ODI: 23 January, Cape Town

Image: AP/PTI