IND Vs SA: Rohit Sharma Becomes First Indian Player To Achieve Massive T20I Milestone

India captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday registered a massive milestone as he appeared in the ongoing second T20I against South Africa in Guwahati. Rohit has now become the first Indian cricketer to feature in 400 T20 matches. Rohit has played 140 T20I games for India and has appeared in 227 IPL matches. He has also played 33 T20 matches for Mumbai in domestic cricket.

Rohit already holds the record for playing the most number of T20I matches for India. He is also the cricketer to have played the most number of T20 Internationals in the world. Pakistan's Shoaib Malik is Rohit's nearest rival on the list with 124 games between 2006 to 2021. Rohit has played more T20 matches than any other player in India, including MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, and Dinesh Karthik, who have also played more than 350 T20 games in their respective careers.

As far as the ongoing match is concerned, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to field first at Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul opened the batting for India, providing a solid start by scoring at a run rate of over 10. At the time of publishing this copy, India re batting at 94 for no loss in 9 overs. While Rahul is batting at 47 off 21, Rohit is batting at 42 off 33.

India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

Image: BCCI