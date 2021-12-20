IND Vs SA: Shardul Thakur 'best Choice' If India Play 5 Bowlers, Says Ex-chief Selector

Former chief of Indian cricket’s selection panel, MSK Prasad, said that Virat Kohli and Co. should opt for Shardul Thakur if they go in with five bowlers during the IND vs SA Test series. Ahead of the series scheduled to start on December 26, MSK Prasad stated that Thakur also gives stability and depth to the Indian lineup and hence, should be picked in the three-match series.

Shardul Thakur made his international cricket debut back in 2018, he started making an impact only since the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy. Although he only has four wickets to name when referring to his efforts, Thakur has smashed three half-centuries with a top score of 67. Prasad was also of the opinion that Ishant Sharma shouldn’t make the cut surpassing the in-form Mohammed Siraj.

India vs South Africa: Ex-Indian cricketer roots for Shardul Thakur

"I think Shardul Thakur is the best choice if they go in with five bowlers as he also gives the option of a steady No.7 batter and we also have Ravichandran Ashwin," Prasad was quoted as saying by PTI.

"Four bowlers in this line-up are now confirmed if all fit, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj. I don't think, Ishant will be considered ahead of Siraj on current form," he stated.

Prasad also said that the Indian bowlers will get accustomed to the conditions in Centurion, the venue for the first Test, as they will be practising for a week before the red-ball matches. Centurion is situated 1300 metres above sea level and due to the higher altitude, the bowlers get tired. Prasad opined that adequate practice will make the Indian bowlers ready.

"I remember once we had a tournament in Nairobi when I played. On the first day of the training, we could barely complete a round of Nairobi Gymkhana as we were completely out of breath due to the altitude level of Nairobi city. After a couple of days, the body got used to it," Prasad added.

The SuperSport Park in Centurion, the Wanderers in Johannesburg and the Newlands in Cape Town will host the three India vs South Africa Test matches.

With Inputs from PTI

