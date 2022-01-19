IND Vs SA: Shikhar Dhawan Or Ruturaj Gaikwad, Who Will Open India's Batting With KL Rahul?

For the first time in four years, Team India will be taking the field for an ODI series without Virat Kohli at the helm. After being sacked by BCCI as an ODI skipper, Kohli will be eager to prove a point with the bat. Rohit Sharma was handed charge of the team due to his exceptional performance as a leader in the white-ball format.

As a stand-in skipper, Rohit Sharma has led the Men in Blue to many victories, however, he will not be available for the series due to an injury. With Rohit Sharma out, KL Rahul will be the stand-in skipper for the South Africa ODI series. With the India vs South Africa three-match series starting on Wednesday, let's take a look at players who are likely to contest for the opening slot alongside KL Rahul.

IND vs SA 1st ODI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan to battle for opening slot

KL Rahul is certain to open the innings in India vs South Africa ODI series, however, the question remains as to who will partner him at the top in absence of Rohit Sharma. Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad are the two players who will be contesting for the opening slot but the question remains as to who will get the nod. Shikhar Dhawan has loads of experience under him which will be vital in the South African condition. Having lost his place in the T20I set up to KL Rahul, the left-hander will be eager to keep his spot in the ODI setup if given chance to play.

Preps in full swing 💪



1⃣ day to for the 1st #SAvIND ODI 👌#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/C6IlWxi3Lz — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2022

Ruturaj Gaikwad on the other hand will be itching to get his maiden ODI cap having already made his T20I debut for Team India. Gaikwad has been picked up in the team on the back of some strong performance in the domestic circuit as well as IPL 2021. With the middle order already stacked up, Ruturaj Gaikwad might have to warm the bench and wait for his opportunity to make his debut for India.

India vs South Africa ODI series schedule

The first ODI match will be held on 19 January at Boland Park in Paarl, while the second match will be played at the same venue on 21 January. The series will conclude with the third ODI at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on 23 January.

India squad for IND vs SA ODI series

KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav. Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, W Sundar, J Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, and Mohd. Siraj.