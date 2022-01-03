IND Vs SA: Skipper Virat Kohli Hits Nets Ahead Of 2nd Test In Johannesburg; See Pics

Indian skipper Virat Kohli hit the training grounds in Johannesburg on Sunday to prepare for the second Test match against South Africa. Kohli turned to his official Twitter handle to share a few pictures from his latest training session, where the 33-year-old can be seen sweating it out in the nets. "New year, same motivation," Kohli wrote in his caption while sharing the post. The second Test match is all set to get underway at the Wanderers Stadium, beginning January 3.

Meanwhile, Kohli is closing in on a few career milestones and might make history on Monday when India takes on South Africa in the series' second match. Kohli is still waiting for his 71st international century, which has eluded him for the past two years. Kohli would surpass former Australian captain Ricky Ponting as the second-highest century-maker in international cricket if he scores his 71st century in the second Test. Kohli hasn't struck a century since the start of the year. Kohli's last international century came against Bangladesh in Kolkata's Eden Gardens during a pink-ball Test in 2019. Kohli has struck many half-centuries since then, but he has yet to touch the three-digit mark.

Kohli is also on the verge of breaking another record. The Indian batter is just seven runs away from surpassing former New Zealand cricketer John Reid in becoming the highest Test run-scorer in Johannesburg amongst the opposition batters. Kohli is currently second in the list with 310 Test runs at the Wanderers, having scored one century and two half-centuries in two Test matches at the venue.

India vs South Africa

As far as the bilateral series between India and South Africa is concerned, the visiting side has gained an unassailable lead of 1-0 in the three-match clash with a thumping victory in the first Test in Centurion. India demolished the Proteas at the SuperSport Park last week and won the Boxing Day Test by a massive margin of 113 runs. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal shone for India with the bat, while Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj finished the job with the ball in hand.

Image: ViratKohli/Twitter