IND Vs SA: South Africa Leaves Exit Door Open For Team India If COVID-19 Crisis Worsens

India vs South Africa first Test match gets underway in Centurion from 26 December and Team India will be hoping to open their account with a victory. However, the Omicron variant had earlier put the India vs South Africa cricket series in jeopardy with BCCI being uncertain to send the men's team to the African nation. However, both the boards finally decided to go ahead with the tour consisting of three Tests and as many ODIs.

IND vs SA Test series: South Africa to allow Team India leave Test series midway

While Fans will not be allowed to be part of the three-match Test series news24.com report states that players will be provided charter flights as a part of travel arrangements through the series. However, the report states that the South Africa government, according to CSA's chief medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra, went a step further by offering India booster vaccine shots if they need them. The South Africa cricket board has also guaranteed the team a no-obligation exit from the country should there be border closures and secured hospital beds in case of emergencies. Manjra said,

"I think we've taken whatever measures we can to ensure that the Indian team is not only safe here, but should they need to leave for whatever reason, that the path is open for them to leave at any point that they wish."

India vs South Africa series schedule

Despite the number of Omicron cases increasing around the world, Team India cricketers will be battling South Africa in the Test series followed by an ODI series. India was initially scheduled to play three Tests, three ODIs and four T20Is against the Proteas but according to the new schedule, the teams will now play a three-match Test series and a three-match ODI series, with the four T20Is originally scheduled, to be played at a later date. Here is a complete look at the revised India vs South Africa schedule.

Tests

1st Test: 26-30 December, Centurion

2nd test: 3-7 January, Johannesburg

3rd Test: 11-15 January, Cape Town

ODIs

1st ODI: 19 January, Paarl

2nd ODI: 21 January, Paarl

3rd ODI: 23 January, Cape Town