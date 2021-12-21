IND Vs SA: South Africa Play Intra-squad Games As Preparation For Test Series

South Africa's first Test match against India is just around the corner and the team's preparations are in full swing. On Monday, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced that the South African squad got some 'mileage' under their belts in the middle thanks to an intra-squad match. It will be an interesting matchup for the India vs South Africa Test series as India have previously never won a Test series in South Africa.

CSA had earlier released a statement regarding the team's preparation for the first Test and the statement said: "The Proteas have commenced their final preparation ahead of the first match starting on Boxing Day. It is the Test team's first series since their successful tour to the West Indies in July of this year, where they won the series two-nil."

On Tuesday, CSA also announced that their star pacer Anrich Nortje has been ruled out for all of the three-Test matches. They also announced that there will be no player replacing him in the squad. It will come as a huge blow to the Proteas team but they should manage as they have another seven pace bowlers in their 20-member squad. CSA said that Nortje was out owing to a 'persistent injury' but did not divulge any information as to how long he will be out.

South Africa's 20 member Test squad

Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj. Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen. Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman. Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.

India's Injury Issues

The Indian team too have some injury issues of their own with the Test squad's vice-captain Rohit Sharma out with an injury of the three-match Test series against South Africa. He suffered a left hamstring injury earlier during training, prior to the team's departure for South Africa. But he is expected to make it back in time to lead India in the three-match ODI series. Ravindra Jadeja is also out with an injury but his return time is unknown. Also on India's injury list are Shubman Gill and Axar Patel and their return date is also currently not known.

Image: @OfficialCSA/Twitter