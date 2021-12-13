IND Vs SA: South Africa's Quinton De Kock Set To Miss Part Of Test Series Against India

South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock is likely to miss part of the India tour of the South Africa Test series as he has requested paternity leave. De Kock and his wife Sasha are expecting their first child in early January with both the second Test (in Johannesburg from January 3) and the third Test (in Cape Town from January 11) falling around that time. Given that the rise of COVID-19 cases in the region, the players are required to stay in a strict bio-bubble with several restrictions.

South Africa's selection convener Victor Mpitsang, while speaking to ESPNcricinfo, confirmed that the team expects Quinton de Kock to miss the last Test or maybe earlier (possibly the 2nd) Test and if he does leave early, it is unlikely he will take part in the IND vs SA 3rd Test due to quarantine and bio-bubble restrictions.

In case that happens, either of Kyle Verreynne and Ryan Rickelton could come in and play in de Kock's place as a wicketkeeper-batter. Kyle Verreynne made his debut on South Africa's tour of West Indies earlier in June this year when Temba Bavuma was out injured. He scored 39 runs in three innings. In the domestic season, the player has played three first-class matches for Western Province and scored one half-century. Meanwhile, Ryan Rickelton is uncapped and is currently 10th on the first-class batting charts this season, and has scored two centuries from his last three games.

India vs South Africa: South Africa Test squad

Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen. Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.

India vs South Africa: Team India Test squad

Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Priyank Panchal, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj.

Image: AP