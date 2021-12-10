The Indian Men’s cricket team is all set for their tour of South Africa despite initial concerns surrounding the new Omicron virus threat in the country. Cricket South Africa (CSA) have made all the arrangements for the health and safety of the players. The South African board has booked the entire Irene Country Lodge in Centurion to accommodate the Indian players, their families and the management.

As per reports, the Indian team will reach South Africa on 17th December and will stay at the plush Irene Country Lodge for the first Test in Centurion and the second Test in Johannesburg before moving to Cape Town for the third and final Test.

The Irene Lodge has already gone under full bio-bubble lockdown after the instructions of CSA to ensure the well-being of all the parties involved. The lodge has also hosted touring countries Sri Lanka and Pakistan in December-January and April-May respectively. There will be strict rules and regulations followed inside the hotel right from quarantining of hotel staff to regular testing. CSA is also working hard to convince the government to allow crowds for the IND vs SA series and are expected to make an announcement soon on the same.

Speaking to timeslive.co.za the Managing director of the Irene Lodge said the lodge has hosted two successful bio-bubbles at the hotel during the height of the pandemic on behalf of Cricket SA and they are looking forward to hosting team India and are taking all measures

"We have done this before and we are looking forward to hosting India. It’s a real privilege. As far as the bio-bubble is concerned, the hotel is on lockdown to the public as we speak. You must remember that in two previous bio-bubbles we hosted we were at the height of Covid-19. I recall that when Sri Lanka was here last year, we were in a stricter lockdown. But there is no distinction between the previous bio-bubbles and this one." he said.

The India tour of South Africa will be India's first in three years and the team will be eager to grab their first Test series victory in the country. The tour includes three Test matches which are a part of the 2021-2023 World Test Championship cycle followed by a three-match bilateral ODI series. Earlier, India were also slated to play a T20I series consisting of four games in preparation for the T20 World Cup in Australia later next year, but as per the request of the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI), the T20I series has been postponed and is expected to be played on a later date.

India vs South Africa: Team India Test Squad

The BCCI has announced an 18-man Test squad along with four standby players for the Test series against the Proteas. Ajinkya Rahane has been sacked as vice-captain with Rohit Sharma named as Virat Kohli’s deputy in the Test circuit. The Indian team will miss the services of Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, and Axar Patel due to injuries.

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravi Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad. Siraj

Standby: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla

India vs South Africa: South African Test Squad

CSA announced a 21-man squad with Dean Elgar set to lead the Proteas with Sisanda Magala and Ryan Nikelton being awarded their maiden Test call-ups.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (C), Temba Bavuma (VC), Quinton de Kock (WK), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier

Image: PTI/ AP