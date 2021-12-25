IND Vs SA: Sunil Gavaskar Only Indian In Commentary Panel For Test Series; Check Full List

The official broadcaster of Cricket South Africa (CSA), SuperSport has announced the commentary panel for the much-awaited and highly anticipated India’s tour of South Africa, which is all set to begin on Boxing Day i.e December 26, 2021. South Africa vs India has always been a high-intensity series with lots at stake and its starting on Boxing Day makes it very special as it marks the commencement of an exciting cricketing season which will follow next year. The Indian team are yet to win a Test series in South Africa with their last tour in 2018 ending in a 2-1 loss.

Many experts have stated that this might be the perfect opportunity for Virat Kohli’s men to create history and grab their maiden series win in South Africa. As mentioned earlier, this tour has high expectations and thus requires a great set of minds to talk about it. Since there are no fans allowed in the stadium, commentators will play a huge role to keep the cricket enthusiasts entertained.

SuperSport who will be broadcasting the SA vs IND series revealed the nine-member commentary panel for the Boxing Day Test at Centurion which includes only one Indian in Sunil Gavaskar. The legend will be joined by four former South-African players Hashim Amla, Vernon Philander, Robin Peterson, and Shaun Pollock. Amla and Philander, who were a part of South Africa’s 2018 series win will make their commentary debuts whereas Peterson and Pollock have some experience in this profession.

The panel also includes Kass Naidoo, who is a renowned South African female cricket analyst and commentator. Former Zimbabwe cricketer Pommie Mbangwa, English commentator and broadcaster Mark Nicholas, and South Australian-born commentator Mike Haysman are the other names in the elite list of commentators.

Meanwhile, Star Sports will broadcast the series in India and will have a different panel of commentators, but there has been no information on yet as of yet.

IND vs SA 2021 Test series schedule

First Test: December 26-30, SuperSport Park, Centurion, 1:30 PM IST

Second Test: January 3-7, The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 1:30 PM IST

Third Test: January 11-15, Newlands, Cape Town, 1:30 PM IST

Image: PTI