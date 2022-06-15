IND Vs SA: Sunil Gavaskar Wants Captain Rishabh Pant To Introspect; 'He Has Got 2 Days'

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar wants Rishabh Pant to reflect on his batting performances in the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa. Gavaskar noted on Star Sports that captaincy can have a negative impact on a player's individual performance since they are continuously worried about their colleagues' game. Pant, according to Gavaskar, has to reflect on his batting during the two-day break before the fourth T20I on Friday.

'People are disappointed'

People are disappointed, according to Gavaskar, because they expect Pant to hit boundaries and sixes from the word go, as he has done on numerous occasions for India in the past. Pant, according to Gavaskar, needs to examine his batting since, under the strain of captaincy and constantly thinking about the game of others, players often forget to address their own shortcomings.

"People expect that he will come along and start hitting the ball for the boundaries and sixes. That is something which because of what he has performed over the last three to four years, people have come to expect. Therefore there is the disappointment," Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

"But what he needs to do is introspect. What happens with the captaincy often is that you don't think about your own game. You are thinking about the game of the others. So, you forget that there is some technical issue with your own batting. Or, the approach issue with the batting. That is what he is going to have to sit down," Gavaskar added.

"He now has got two days. First and foremost he will feel a lot better because India has won. That little bit of pressure is off. You still have to win the next two matches but the fact that India has won will give him relief for him to think about his own batting now," Gavaskar concluded.

Pant has had a difficult time as the new captain of the Indian Men's National Cricket Team. After stand-in captain KL Rahul had to withdraw due to a groin injury, he was named skipper of the Indian team for the five-match T20I series against South Africa. Pant's captaincy saw India lose the first two matches, prompting criticism of the wicketkeeper-batsman. Even as a player, Pant hasn't fared too well, scoring just 40 runs in three matches at an average of 13.33.

Image: Instagram/@gavaskarsunilofficial/PTI