The Indian cricket team players arrived in Cape Town on Saturday ahead of the upcoming third Test match against South Africa. In a video shared by the BCCI, Indian players and support staff can be seen leaving Johannesburg in a chartered flight and landing in Cape Town, where the third and final Test of the series is slated to be played from January 11 to January 15. The video also shows the players and staff members receiving a grand reception at the team hotel upon their arrival in the city. "Touchdown Cape Town," BCCI captioned the post on Twitter.

The three-match Test series between India and South Africa is evenly poised at 1-1. While India won the first Test match in Centurion, South Africa made a strong comeback to win the second Test in Johannesburg and leveled the series 1-1. India had defeated South Africa in the first Test by 113 runs. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal played a vital role for India with the bat, while Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah showed wonders with the bowling to help their side register an emphatic win.

South Africa, on the other hand, beat India in the second Test at the Wanderers by 7 wickets. With the win, the Proteas scripted history as they had never won a Test match against India in Johannesburg. Dean Elgar lead from the front as he smashed an unbeaten 96 on the final day to help his side win the second Test. Keegan Petersen and Temba Bavuma also contributed with the bat for the home side.

As far as the third Test match is concerned, Indian skipper Virat Kohli is all set to return for the final encounter after missing out on the second Test due to injury concerns. Kohli had sustained an upper back spasm and was ruled out of the second Test just before the toss. KL Rahul took over the captaincy duty for the Johannesburg Test.

South Africa and India will play a three-match ODI series after the conclusion of the Test series. The ODI series is slated to begin on January 19 with the remaining two games scheduled to be held on January 21 and January 23, respectively.

