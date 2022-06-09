IND Vs SA: Team India Under Rishabh Pant's Captaincy On Verge Of World Record In 1st T20I

Team India's T20I series against South Africa gets underway on Thursday, June 9 as the Indian team management looks to test young players ahead of the T20 World Cup. However, the buildup to the opening match of the series for Team India has not been a great one with injuries to key players ahead of the encounter.

Skipper KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav were ruled out of the series due to injury. Opener Rahul was ruled out due to a groin injury while Kuldeep Yadav was ruled out of the T20I series after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets on Tuesday evening. Rishabh Pant was earlier named the vice-captain for the IND vs SA T20I series, however, with KL Rahul ruled out of the series the wicketkeeper-batsman will now lead the team.

India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Will Team India create world record?

Team India will look to start the series with a win under new skipper Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeper-batsman led Delhi Capitals in IPL but he has no prior experience of leading the team at the international level. While fans will be closely watching Pant's captaincy during the series all eyes will be on Team India as look to achieve a world record during the IND vs SA 1st T20I.

Team India's impressive run began back on November 3, 2021, when they beat Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup. Following that victory, the team defeated Scotland and Namibia in successive matches. Under Rohit Sharma, India won hattrick of series beating New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka with 3-0 margin. If India win the 1st T20I match then they will become the first team to win 13 consecutive T20 internationals.

Afghanistan was the first team to hold the record of winning 12 consecutive T20Is from February 2018 to September 2019. On the other hand, Romania achieved this record from October 2020 to September 2021. The last time India and South Africa faced each other in a T20I series was back in 2019. Both teams played a three-match T20I series and it ended in a 1-1 draw. The first match of the series was called off due to rain.

IND vs SA 1st T20I preview

The series will be the first in India which will be played without any COVID restriction. The Men in Blue has already been hit with injuries ahead of the start of the series and senior players were not included in the squad as BCCI decided to give them rest following the IPL. Dinesh Karthik is making an international comeback after more than three years and will be willing to make the chance count with T20 World Cup in Australia coming up. India won their last T20I series against Sri Lanka and will be hoping to continue their winning streak against South Africa.

South Africa also defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 in their last T20I series and will be looking to upset India in their own backyard. Coming into the fixture, the Proteas will also have an edge with most of the squad members already well versed with the condition due to their experience of playing in IPL 2022 season. Temba Bavuma and Co. will be looking to apply break to Team India's their unbeaten streak. Expect this series to be a great battle between bat and ball.