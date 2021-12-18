IND Vs SA: Team India's Test Vice-captain In Rohit Sharma's Absence Reportedly 'confirmed'

Indian opener KL Rahul will be the vice-captain of Team India during the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa beginning December 26. Before Team India departed for South Africa, Rohit, who was named as Virat Kohli's deputy in the longest format of the game earlier this month, suffered a hamstring injury and was replaced in the squad by Priyank Panchal. In the absence of Rohit, Rahul will take over as vice-captain in Tests, according to news agency ANI.

"Yes, with Rohit missing, KL Rahul would be the vice-captain," an unnamed source, who is allegedly aware of the development, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma was named as vice-captain of the Test squad for the South Africa series, with the BCCI ending the term of Kohli's long-serving deputy Ajinkya Rahane, who is currently struggling with his personal performance in Tests. Rohit is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI's National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

"Team India Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. Priyank Panchal will replace Rohit Sharma in the Test squad," the BCCI had said in a press release before Team India left for Johannesburg on Thursday.

The 29-year-old KL Rahul is already the vice-captain of Team India in the shortest formats. He was named India's T20I vice-captain after Virat Kohli relinquished his captaincy and Rohit took over as the new skipper. KL Rahul is currently enjoying a great run with the bat and was key for India in the red-ball format during their tour of England in August-September.

India's squad for South Africa series

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj

Tests

1st Test: 26-30 December, Centurion

2nd test: 3-7 January, Johannesburg

3rd Test: 11-15 January, Cape Town

ODIs:

1st ODI: 19 January, Paarl

2nd ODI: 21 January, Paarl

3rd ODI: 23 January, Cape Town

Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram