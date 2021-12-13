IND Vs SA: Vice-captain Rohit Sharma Ruled Out Of Test Series Against Proteas

In a big blow to the Indian cricket team, newly appointed red-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the India vs South Africa three-match Test series. Earlier today, the player was reported to have suffered an injury during a practice session in Mumbai when he took a hit on his hand during a net session taking throwdowns from the team's specialist but it now looks that he also did suffer a hamstring injury.

"Rohit sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa." The BCCI said in a release.

NEWS - Priyank Panchal replaces injured Rohit Sharma in India's Test squad.



Rohit sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa.#SAvIND | @PKpanchal9 pic.twitter.com/b8VgoN52LW — BCCI (@BCCI) December 13, 2021

The BCCI has also called upon 31-year-old Priyank Panchal to replace Rohit Sharma in India's Test squad. The Gujarat batter also led the India A team during their three unofficial four-day matches.

Rohit Sharma has been a top performer for India and is their highest run-scorer in Test cricket this year and his services at the top of the innings will be missed in an all-important away series against South Africa.

As for the rest of the Indian team, they are due to travel to Johannesburg on a chartered flight on December 16. The India tour of South Africa will consist of three Tests and three ODI games. And with the widespread of the new Covid-19 variant in South Africa, the players will have to stay in a very strict bio-bubble environment.

IND vs SA: India’s Test squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Priyank Panchal, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj.

Standby Players for IND vs SA three-match Test series - Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

Image: PTI