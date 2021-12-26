Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli will lead the Indian cricket team in the first Test match of the three-match Test series against the Proteas on Sunday, which will mark the beginning of India’s tour of South Africa 2021/22. Boxing Day is set to be an action-packed match while being challenging for both the teams, as South Africa miss the services of their top bowler Anrich Nortje, while India head into the series without vice-captain Rohit Sharma.

However, India have a strong side heading into the match with players like Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin, who have experience of previously playing in South Africa.

What would India's playing XI for Centurion Test look like?

While the Centurion Test begins at 1.30 p.m. IST, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their official Twitter handle on Sunday morning and uploaded a video of India’s preparation ahead of the important Test series. The cricket governing body captioned the picture saying that the team was done with the preparation and it was time to begin the game.

Heading into the game, Kohli has some important choices to make while choosing the playing XI as Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, and Hanuma VIhari are in contention for the No. 5 batting spot. At the same time, with Bumrah and Shami expected to be India’s top choice pace bowlers, Kohli has to choose between Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj for the third pacer's place.

Watch Team India's preparation-

What did Rahul Dravid say about India's playing XI?

India's head coach Rahul Dravid spoke to the media during a virtual press conference on the eve of the Boxing Day Test and answered many questions surrounding the Indian team. However, on being questioned about the playing XI, Rahul said that he wouldn't reveal the team until Kohli does it during the toss.

However, while answering a question about Rahane, Dravid backed him and said, "The conversations have been positive. He has trained well this week. He seems to be in a really good space”. Speaking about the playing XI, Dravid added, “We are very clear within our group about the Playing XI. But we are going to keep it that way. I don’t want to reveal what is exact playing XI as I don’t want to give the opposition that time."

India's full squad for three-match Test series: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul (vc), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

(Image: Twitter/@BCCI)