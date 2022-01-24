IND Vs SA: Virat Kohli Gives Dreaded Stare To Pant After He Departs For Golden Duck; Watch

The IND vs SA ODI series was expected to see-saw battle between both teams however India Cricket team on Sunday suffered defeat at the hands of the South Africa team losing the final ODI by 4 runs. The result meant India lost the ODI series 3-0. Chasing 289 runs for victory, the Men in Blue fell short of the target desire good batting performance from Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Deepak Chahar. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant's struggle with the bat ended with him getting out for a duck in the final match.

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli stare at Rishabh Pant following golden duck

Rishabh Pant failed to make an impact in the first ODI before bouncing back to score a quickfire 71-ball 85 runs in the second match. The final ODI witnessed the left-handed batsman getting out for a duck when the team really wanted him to score runs during the run chase. Rishabh Pant was dismissed by Phehlukwayo who had him caught by Magala.

The wicketkeeper-batsman came at the crease on the final ball of the 23rd over and tried to make an impact by playing an attacking shot straight away by advanced down the wicket. However, he failed to pull off the effort and took a long walk to the pavilion. Virat Kohli expressed his disappointment the video of which has now gone viral.

India vs South Africa 3rd highlights

South Africa batting first rallied on a strong show by Quinton de Kock and van der Dussen's. De Kock struck 124 off 130 balls and added 144 runs for the fourth wicket with van der Dussen. With his sixth ODI century, de Kock equalled AB de Villiers' record of scoring the most hundreds against India by a South African. Deepak Chahar gave the initial breakthrough dismissing Janneman Malan (1) having him caught behind with just eight runs on the board. A direct hit from India skipper KL Rahul from mid-off ended Temba Bavuma's brief stay in the middle.

Aiden Markram was the next to go as he got out while attempting a pull shot which failed to clear substitute fielder Ruturaj Gaikwad in the deep square leg region, leaving the hosts at 70 for three in the 13th over. De Kock got out to a Jasprit Bumrah (2/52) short ball, giving Shikhar Dhawan a simple catch at deep square leg, and then, Chahal had van der Dussen brilliant caught by Iyer in the deep.

India lost KL Rahul early while chasing 289 runs to win, however, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli put up a strong partnership to steady India's innings. Virat Kohli scored 65 off 83 balls, while Shikhar Dhawan scored 61 off 73 balls. Deepak Chahar's 54 off 34 balls almost brought India close to win only to fell short of the target.